entertainment news

Harry Styles spotted with ‘Olivia' tattoo months after Olivia Wilde breakup

Harry Styles was photographed with never-before-seen ink while on a boat ride with friends, including James Corden, eight months after it was confirmed he and Olivia Wilde had split.

By Corinne Heller

Styles
Getty

Harry Styles has debuted some curious new ink.

While on a boat trip with friends in Bolsena, Italy July 28, the singer was photographed for the first time sporting a thigh tattoo that appears to read, "Olivia." Styles' outing took place eight months after E! News confirmed that he and Olivia Wilde broken up after two years of dating.

E! News has reached out to the pop star's rep for comment about his tattoo and has not heard back.

As seen in photos posted by TMZ and Page Six, Styles appeared on the boat with Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, plus Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski and her reported partner Xander Ritz.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Several fans have speculated on social media about the meaning of Styles' tattoo. While many believe it to be a tribute to Wilde, others have noted that it could also be a reference to the One Direction's 2015 song "Olivia." Styles had co-written the track with songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan but not with any of his former band mates.

Harry Styles' Star-Studded Dating History

Olivia, who met Styles in 2021 on the set of her 2022 film Don't Worry Darling, has never displayed tattoos dedicated to her partners, past or present. She does, however, have the names of her and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, inked on her arms.

Entertainment News

Movies and Entertainment 4 hours ago

The ‘Barbie' bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer' holds the No. 2 spot

Concerts 13 hours ago

Cardi B tosses microphone after concertgoer throws drink at her on stage

Olivia and Styles have never commented on their split, first reported last November, and were largely private about their relationship. But this past June, the actress subtly showed public support for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer by "liking" an Instagram video of the pop star performing a solo rendition of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" one of his Love on Tour concerts.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

entertainment newsHarry StylesOlivia Wilde
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us