Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Halloween With ‘Addams Family' Costumes

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting creepy and kooky this Halloween!

The celebrity duo got their whole family in on the Halloween fun by dressing up as the iconic Addams family on Friday night.

Teigen donned a long black wig and glamorous makeup to emulate matriarch Morticia Addams, while Legend wore Gomez Addams' signature suit and mustache. Teigen's mother, Pepper, stepped in as Grandmama Addams, and Luna and Miles were absolutely adorable as Wednesday and Pugsley. To top it all off, a mysterious, unnamed guest dressed up as Cousin Itt.

The family showed off their costumes in a series of Instagram posts, including a video that showed Legend trying his hand at the classic theme song. Miles, 3, doesn't appear in the video, but a stony-faced Luna added a few dance moves.

While everyone's costumes were spot-on, 5-year-old Luna may have stolen the show.

In every photo, she maintained Wednesday Addams' signature deadpan stare.

Another photo shows Teigen, Legend, Pepper and Miles in costume at what appears to be a Halloween party.

It's not the first time the family has banded together to celebrate Halloween. In 2020, the couple's California home was full of costumes and spooky decorations as Teigen dressed up as a ballerina while Legend donned a Spider-Man suit.

In 2019, the family went with a fairy-tale theme, featuring Luna as a "sleeping beauty fairy," Teigen as the infamous Maleficent, and Miles as a cartoon owl.

However, it's hard to top Teigen's string of costumes for Luna's first Halloween: In 2016, she joked that she needed "help" and couldn't stop dressing up the then-six-month-old in adorable outfits, even as the infant looked less than thrilled.

The full rundown included a hot dog suit, a peacock costume, a pink Minnie Mouse outfit, and a too-cute banana suit.

"Have you ever seen a more 'why me?' face?" Teigen asked in one caption.

