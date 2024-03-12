Céline Dion has rare public outing at NHL game amid health battle

Originally appeared on E! Online

What do you say to taking chances hearing more about Céline Dion's recent public appearance?

About a month after the five-time Grammy winner met with the Edmonton Oilers in Las Vegas, the NHL team shared a new behind-the-scenes video from her visit.

"It's exciting to meet those big guys just, like, on flat shoes," Dion could be seen telling the athletes in a video shared to the Oilers' Instagram account March 8. "I cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment and going like…"

The global icon took to the stage, walking arm-in-arm with her son René-Charles Angélil, on Sunday night to announce the winner of Album of the Year and spoke about the joy that music brings.

The singer then proceeded to do her best hockey player impression — which gave Oilers star Zach Hyman a laugh. In fact, the Canadian team noted in its post that "Celine had Hyms cracking up."

As Sportsnet previously reported, Dion met with the Oilers Feb. 6 following their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and she was joined by her son René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she welcomed with her late husband René Angélil.

More than a year after Celine Dion announced that she'd been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder, Claudette Dion spoke to Canadian outlet 7 Jours about her beloved sibling.

And in a trailer for the Oilers' series "The Drop" — also shared in the Instagram post — Dion reflected on their family outing.

"I got three boys, what do you think?" she said. "I'm going to go see "Beauty and the Beast" every night?"

The public sighting marked a rare one for Dion since her battle with stiff-person syndrome began, with her announcing her diagnosis in 2022 and going on to cancel her world tour months later.

And while fans have gotten a few glimpses into how she's been doing — such as through updates from family members, her appearance at the 2024 Grammys and an outing in New York just last week — the "My Heart Will Go On" artist will be providing further insight in her upcoming documentary "I Am: Celine Dion".

Celine Dion made her first appearance since revealing she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens shared a video of the "I'm Alive" singer meeting with the NHL team's head coach Martin St. Louis in the locker room alongside her sons, René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy. The Canadian born songstress looked chic and calm as she met with some of the players too following their game in Las Vegas, even cracking a joke with them in the locker room.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion stated in a January press release. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

A premiere date for the documentary has yet to be revealed.