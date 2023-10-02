Applebee's brings back fan-favorite menu item after more than 3 years

October is the start of spooky season, so one casual dining chain is getting boo-zy by bringing back a customer-favorite drink special.

On Oct. 1, Applebee’s announced its world-famous Dollarita is returning after a three-year hiatus for a limited time. That’s right: An adult beverage at Applebee’s is going for a single dollar in the age of $20 cocktails.

One simoleon is all that stands between you and tequila. Applebee's

Starting today, guests who are 21+ can enjoy the Dollarita, a $1 margarita made with tequila, triple sec and lime.

According to Applebee’s, the Dollarita “will have Neighborhoods throughout the country buzzin’ with excitement all month long,” though folks with a five spot burning a hole in their pocket will likely go beyond buzzin’.

“After more than three years of listening to guests in-restaurant and on social tell the brand how much they miss the Dollarita® it is finally back!” an Applebee’s spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email.

That’s not just lip service, either. The last time the Dollarita was officially brought back nationwide, after first being introduced in 2017, was back in 2019, though lucky Applebee’s locations across the country, like in Texas, last got their Dollarita fix in early 2022.

Because of the Dollarita appearing like a blue agave mirage in the desert only to disappear again a short time later, social media has been begging for its return for some time.

“I’d do anything for a dollarita right now,” tweeted one person back in September.

“@Applebees bring back the dollarita 😔,” tweeted another dejected soul in 2021.

“Blow up @Applebees and ask to bring back the dollarita for the fellas,” tweeted yet another, gunning for an affordable guys’ night.

“What’s Joe Biden’s plan to bring back the dollarita?” tweeted someone who isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions.

Applebee’s adds that while the Dollarita will only be served for a limited time, the chain offers a category of drinks called Mucho Cocktails, which are $5 a pop — aka 5 times more expensive.

According to the chain, those drinks are often seasonal and made with premium spirits and served in the chain’s signature Mucho glasses all year long. This month, the chain is offering two “Spooky Sips.”

The first, called Dracula’s Juice, is a lemon-based creation with Jose Cuervo Tequila and Bacardi Superior, and the second is called a Tipsy Zombie, which includes Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and melon liqueur and a gummy brain garnish — quite the creepy concoction.

