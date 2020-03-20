Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Bravo star shared the news just hours after it was announced that 'Watch What Happens Live' would begin broadcasting again from New York City apartment this coming Sunday. Scheduled guests included John Mayer, Jerry O'Connell, NeNe Leakes and Ramona Singer.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote alongside a selfie of in bed. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Over the past week, Andy continued taping his SiriusXM radio show from home.

Stars from across the Bravo universe and beyond have sent their well-wishes to the 51-year-old.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder commented, "We love you Andy. Sending prayers your way." Shep Rose of Southern Charm responded to the news with, "Oh man. Damn. Get better buddy. You'll be back to making people happy in no time."

"Speedy recovery I know you will be fine. Love Love Love you," Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice commented.

Andy's close pal John Mayer wrote, "Rest up. Love you with all my heart." Meanwhile, Kelly Ripashared, "Oh nooooooo Andy. I'm so sorry. I love you," while celebrity friends like Sarah Jessica Parker, Brad Goreski and Christina Hendricks all sent their love.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)