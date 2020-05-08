Betty White to Star in Lifetime Movie, Guaranteeing a Very Merry Christmas

National treasure Betty White is garnering excitement following a new announcement from Lifetime. Viewers wish it was Christmas already.

That's because White, 98, will star in an as-yet-untitled Christmas movie "in which she helps whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading everyone to wonder: Is she secretly Mrs. Claus?" This, according to a news release TODAY obtained from the network on Thursday.

White, who has five Primetime Emmy Awards, has been working in show business for over 80 years and is best known for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Betty White Show," "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland." And she keeps busy: last year, she played Bitey White in "Toy Story 4." Though she's often played somewhat ditzy characters, fans love her for being both sweet and a straight talker. She also knows how to take a digitally altered football tackle.

But that's not all that Lifetime has announced, revealing that it will premiere 50 new movies between May and the end of 2020. A few others of note include "How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story," starring Jamie Lee Curtis in the true story of a devoted Christian mother who "had to come to terms with her son being gay," according to the release.

There's also a third installment in the "Harry & Meghan" series, with a working title of "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace." This time, the story will focus on how the new parents decided to step back as senior royals after their son, Archie, was born.

For the holidays, Kelly Rowland is returning for "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding," the sequel to "Merry Liddle Christmas," while Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez reunite for "Feliz NaviDad," also a working title, about a single dad whose daughter tries to help him find the holiday spirit after his wife dies. Hart will direct and Lopez will star. They last appeared together in "A Very Merry Toy Store" in 2017.

It's not a bad way to celebrate your 30th anniversary, which is what Lifetime is doing with its original movie franchise.

