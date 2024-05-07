Food & Drink

Would you put pickles in your Dr Pepper? This viral video is convincing you to try it

A viral TikTok video is encouraging people to try pickles in their Dr Pepper

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Dr Pepper recipe posted on TikTok by Jenny Smith, aka @mississippimemaw, has gone viral. That's right. She's adding pickles to the beloved beverage.

In the video, Smith explains how to order a drink with pickles at her local Sonic and how popular adding pickles to Dr Pepper is.

Food & Drink Mar 8

Coffee Mate teams up with Dr Pepper to make creamer specifically for dirty soda

May 18, 2023

Blue Bell, Dr Pepper Team Up for Float-Flavored Ice Cream

The Mississippi creator reminds everyone "Don't knock it till you try it," and that if you like Dr Pepper and pickles separately, you'll probably like them together.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Would you try this unique recipe?

@mississippimemaw

Pickle Dr Pepper #pickle #sonic #sonicdrivein #pickles #fyp #fastfood #mississippi

♬ original sound - Mississippi Memaw

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us