Primary results: Virginia voters cast ballots for General Assembly, prosecutors

Polls are closed in Virginia. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. can still vote today's primary election.

The winners will face off in a November general election that will decide control of the closely divided General Assembly. Republicans are aiming for a complete lock on the commonwealth’s legislative agenda by winning back the state Senate, which Democrats now control by a 22-18 majority. In 2021, Republicans won a narrow 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates and swept every statewide constitutional office.

Voters also weighed in on commonwealth’s attorneys, sheriffs and the chairs of boards of supervisors.

Virginia is one of just a handful of states with legislative elections this year. The unusual election cycle and Virginia’s quasi-swing state status mean the races often draw outsized attention as a potential bellwether for future national races.

On the eve of Virginia’s primaries there is an unprecedented push in two communities to encourage Republicans to vote in Democratic races. GOP leaders in both Fairfax and Loudoun County are urging Republicans voters to cast ballots for specific candidates. Northern Virginia bureau chief Julie Carey takes a look at what’s behind the unusual strategy.

The biggest races to watch

The election results in the House of Delegates and state Senate are expected to be dramatic, with high turnover in both chambers.

Democratic Senate Races:

District 29 (southern Prince William and northern Stafford): Del. Elizabeth Guzman challenged incumbent Sen. Jeremy McPike.

District 33 (southern Fairfax and northern Prince William): Former delegate and lieutenant governor nominee Hala Ayala is trying to get back into the legislature by running against former delegate and gubernatorial hopeful Jennifer Carroll Foy. They both were first elected in 2017, turning their red House seats blue.

District 37 (eastern Fairfax): Longtime senator Chap Petersen, first elected in 2007 after serving two terms in the House of Delegates, faced Saddam Salim, a more progressive candidate.

Republican Senate Races:

District 1 (Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah): This newly created seat attracted longtime Republican Del. Dave LaRock to run. He faced seven other candidates.

District 12 (Chesterfield County): Amanda Chase, who has described herself as “Trump in heels” faced two GOP opponents: Tina Ramirez and Glen Sturtevant.

District 18 (Portsmouth, Chesapeake): High-profile lawmaker Louise Lucas faced her longtime local ally Lionel Spruill after redistricting drew the veteran Black lawmakers into the same district.

Commonwealth’s Attorneys:

Commonwealth’s attorneys in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties all had in-party Democratic challengers. In Arlington County, incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti ran for her second term against challenger Josh Katcher. In Fairfax County, incumbent Steve Descano ran for his second term against challenger Ed Nuttall. In Loudoun County, incumbent Buta Biberaj ran for her second term against challenger Elizabeth Lancaster.

Boards of Supervisors Chairs:

The leaders of Fairfax County and Prince William County’s boards of supervisors, both Democrats, faced in-party challengers. There was a Republican race in Prince William County, as well.

Sheriffs:

Sheriffs were on the ballot in Arlington and Fairfax counties.

How long does vote counting usually take?

In the 2022 general election, the vote count in Virginia lasted 10 days in some counties, but the updates were relatively small in the days after election day.

Mail-in ballots are accepted until Friday if they were postmarked by election day,

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.