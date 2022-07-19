Maryland Primary Election 2022: What to Know About Voting on Tuesday

Voters in Maryland will cast ballots in primary elections Tuesday, picking who will run for the state’s top offices plus seats in the U.S. Congress.

Republicans and Democrats will vote to choose their party's candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, a U.S. Senate seat and the U.S. House of Representatives. Here’s what to know about the top races.

Here’s what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

When and Where Can I Vote on Maryland Primary Election Day?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters must go to their assigned polling place; here’s how to find your location. All voting centers are accessible to those with disabilities, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

What’s the Deadline for Mail-in or Absentee Ballots?

Make sure mail-in ballots are postmarked by Tuesday, July 19.

You can also drop off a mail-in ballot at your local board of elections office or in a ballot drop box. They must be submitted by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Can I Register to Vote on Primary Election Day?

Yes. Maryland voters can register to vote on Tuesday, July 19, at your local polling place with a valid proof of address, according to the State Board of Elections.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, proof of address includes an “MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government documents with your name and new address.”