Virginia Districts Vote in Special Elections for General Assembly

Voters in two Virginia districts will cast ballots Tuesday in special elections for the General Assembly, and one race could have a significant impact in the debate over abortion rights.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day in Virginia. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. You can look up your polling place here.

In Fairfax County, Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are running to fill the District 35 House of Delegates seat previously held by Mark Keam, who resigned to take a job in the Biden administration. Here's more information, including sample ballots, from the county.

The most closely-watched race is to fill Virginia’s 7th District state senate seat in Virginia Beach.

It's open because Republican Jennifer Kiggans was just sworn in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrats say electing their nominee Aaron Rouse would help bolster their state senate majority and help hold off any attempts to restrict abortion rights.

His Republican opponent Kevin Adams favors a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

A fight over abortion rights has been simmering in Virginia since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After the ruling, Gov. Glenn Youngkin called himself a “pro-life governor” and said he asked state lawmakers to ban the procedure at 15 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions.

A 15-week law would constitute a major change in Virginia.

Another special election, in Virginia's 4th congressional district, is set for Feb. 21 to replace the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin in Congress. Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat, will face Republican pastor Leon Benjamin.