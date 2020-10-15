‘Inequality in America' Special to Take on Voting Rights, Suppression

As Election Day approaches, News4 is working for you to examine efforts to suppress the vote in communities of color.

On Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:30 a.m., our series of special broadcasts called “Inequality in America: A Call to Action” will look at voter suppression, your rights and how you can protect your vote.

We’ll look at the issues nationally and locally and hear from NAACP organizers, a diversity strategist and a teen who will work as an election judge after starting to work the polls at age 12.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Guests will pay special attention to Prince George’s County, the largest Democratic voting block in Maryland.

News4 began broadcasting “Inequality in America” after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 sparked racial justice demonstrations worldwide.

D.C. is gearing up to host the Commitment March on Friday. News4 Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports the closures that will be in place, and what to expect when you're at the event itself.

News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist led a discussion on racism, police and how Black Lives Matter became a movement. Watch it here in its entirety.

News4 aired a special broadcast Thursday night, "Inequality in America: A Call to Action," a panel discussion on racism and policing. News4’s Aaron Gilchrist hosted.