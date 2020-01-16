Cooking 4 You: Food That Makes You Feel Good from Little Beet Brands

Beet and Radicchio Salad (8 Portions)



2 ¼ C. beets, diced and roasted

2 Tbsp. pistachios, chopped and toasted

2 ½ C. radicchio, cored and cut lengthwise

⅓ C. goat cheese, crumbled

½ C. lemon dressing (recipe below)



1. Combine roasted beets with lemon dressing

2. Mix in remaining ingredients including pistachios, radicchio and goat cheese, and massage ingredients into radicchio leaves to incorporate flavors of dressing and cheese.

3. Serve immediately.



Lemon Dressing

2 T Lemon Juice

½ tsp Maple Syrup

⅛ tsp Garlic, peeled

¼ Cup Safflower Oil

½ tsp Rice Vinegar

Salt & freshly ground pepper to taste



Combine all ingredients but the oil in a blender. Blend in the oil slowly and chill leftovers in the refrigerator