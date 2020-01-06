Cooking 4 You: Skin Health with Beauty Botanicals

Learn how to make your own Whipped Shea Beauty Butter with a recipe from Tambra Raye at NATIVSOL Kitchen. This recipe will be demonstrated live on the Cooking 4 You Stage on Saturday at 4:00 PM at the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo.
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups Shea butter
½ cup Coconut oil
¼ cup Sweet Almond oil
20 drops Essential oils (your choice)
Optional: Jojoba oil, castor oil
Directions:
- Make a double bath with water in the first pot and glass bowl on top.
- Combine and heat the coconut oil and shea butter until it melts.
- Remove the pot to cool the mixture.
- Transfer and combined the sweet almond oils and essential oils with mixture.
- Add drops of lavender or peppermint essential oil.
- Cool for several hours and then whip with electric mixer until smooth.