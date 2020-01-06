Cooking 4 You: Skin Health with Beauty Botanicals

Learn how to make your own Whipped Shea Beauty Butter with a recipe from Tambra Raye at NATIVSOL Kitchen. This recipe will be demonstrated live on the Cooking 4 You Stage on Saturday at 4:00 PM at the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Shea butter

½ cup Coconut oil

¼ cup Sweet Almond oil

20 drops Essential oils (your choice)

Optional: Jojoba oil, castor oil

Directions: