DC Health Care Workers Support Nurse With Brain Cancer

A D.C. nurse at MedStar Washington Hospital Center has spent his career caring for patients — but now he’s fighting for his own life, battling brain cancer.

Jay Hogeboon is a nurse who cares for cardiac surgery patients.

“I know that when you’re in the hospital, it’s not the most enjoyable time,” he said. “So if I can do anything to make it better, that makes me feel good too.”

But Hogeboon started to feel sick in December 2019.

“Even giving reports to other nurses, I would get short of breath,” Hogeboon said. “My heart rate was going up, I was losing weight, I wasn’t eating as much.”

Doctors discovered a large tumor in Jay Hogeboon’s brain. He was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, as it’s spread to other parts of his body, too.

Hogeboon underwent brain surgery and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

D.C. health care workers have made sure he hasn’t gone through the process alone.

“There are days that I feel really crappy,” Hogeboon said. “But, you know, I’m managing pretty well, I think. It’s something I have to get past and I have plenty of people helping me get through it.”

One of Hogeboon’s coworkers and friends, Taylor Pisk, has supported him throughout the process.

“I’d check the schedule, if Jay was working nights I knew I was gonna have a good night,” Pisk said.

Pisk started a GoFundMe to help raise money for Hogeboon’s medical expenses. It’s already raised more than $20,000.

“I’ve been a witness to how amazing of a person he is and just a nurse,” Pisk said. “Knowing that he’s suffering, I would give anything to honestly take his spot.”

Hobegoon’s coworkers sent a video to News4 to play for him.

His coworkers have been there to lift him up throughout the past months.

“I tell them whenever they message me how much I appreciate every single time they reach out,” Hogeboon said.