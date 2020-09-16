DC-Area Man Starts Movement to ‘Fix It Forward,' Gives Small Business Owners New Car

A D.C.-area man is helping others by starting a movement: It’s called Fix it Forward and he's already brought smiles and a big boost for a small business.

Blair Brylawski is documenting his kind acts to help people realize there can be light even during dark times.

Brylawski got the idea to start supporting others when he was little and someone helped him pay for his candy at the movie theater.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

Years later, that small gesture still inspires him.

His first mission was to help Wayne and Ashley Norris, who started a grocery shopping and laundry business, called Honey Doers, right before the pandemic began.

Brylawski was a customer and knew the couple needed a boost.

“I realized that they don’t have anyone but one another to help them, and I felt like it was my duty to do something,” Brylawski said.

The couple said they were close to giving up when Brylawski surprised them with a new work car, complete with the Honey Doers name and phone number on the sides and rear window.

Brylawski's business Revit Auto had tuned up the car and Inksplash added the decals. Then, he filmed the surprise reveal.

"You're gonna make me cry," Ashley Norris said.

"Yeah, me too, probably," Brylawski replied.

Montgomery Parks recently completed construction on a first-of-its-kind floating dock on the Potomac River. The boat launch improves accessibility making it possible for more people to enjoy the water. News4's Melissa Mollet reports.

"It definitely was very unexpected," Wayne Norris said. “There's no words for it really. No words.”

The kindness put a little extra fuel in the Norrises’ tank. They weren’t driving their new ride for long before getting calls from potential customers who saw their information on the car door.

“It’s too much bad everywhere. And the only way that I think you can really make a difference is to just make sure that your community’s OK and if you can start small, it can grow big. It’s infectious,” Brylawski said.

Brylawski has identified the next person he'll be helping, and there’s more on that to come. He wants to get other companies involved and is trying to find more people in the community to keep the movement going.

Tune into News4 Today starting at 4 a.m. Thursday for more on Honey Doers