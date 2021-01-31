Heritage Months

Celebrating Black History

NBC4 is Working 4 You, recognizing the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion by honoring our national heritage months.

Throughout February, Black History Month, NEWS4 newscasts will feature profiles of local African Americans who are making history today. On Saturday, February 27th at 9:30am, NBC4 will air the NEWS4-produced special "Celebrating Black History."

Learn more about Black History Month:

https://asalh.org/about-us/origins-of-black-history-month/

https://asalh.org/black-history-themes/

https://www.loc.gov/law/help/commemorative-observations/african-american.php

https://africanamericanhistorymonth.gov/about/

Celebrating Black History Month 2021 around the DMV:

https://www.africanamericanhistorymonth.gov

https://washington.org/visit-dc/ways-celebrate-black-history-month-washington-dc

https://www.eventbrite.com/d/dc--washington/black-history/

