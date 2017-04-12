President Donald Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago late Thursday, saying the U.S. missile strike on Syria was in the "vital national security interest" of the United States. The strike comes after the chemical weapons attack in Syria killed at least 100 people, including children.

President Donald Trump addressed his ordered missile strike on Syria and America's involvement in the country's six-year civil war in an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo set to air Wednesday morning, NBC News reported.

The president said "we're not going into Syria." However, he added that "what I did should have been done by the Obama administration a long time before I did it," according to excerpts released by Fox Business on Tuesday.

President Trump went on to say that "even some of the worst tyrants in the world didn't use the kind of gases that [Syria] used."

He said seeing the chemical attack prompted him to say, "we have to do something."