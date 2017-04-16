Police in Cleveland are searching for a man they said broadcast a killing on Facebook Live and who claims to have killed other people, police said Sunday.

The man, named Steve Stephens, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Cleveland Police Department statement. He is driving a white- or cream-colored SUV and wearing a dark, striped polo shirt.

The homicide that's been confirmed took place at 635 E. 93, police said.

