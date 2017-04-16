Man Wanted for Broadcasting Cleveland Killing on Facebook Live: Police | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Man Wanted for Broadcasting Cleveland Killing on Facebook Live: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/File

    Police in Cleveland are searching for a man they said broadcast a killing on Facebook Live and who claims to have killed other people, police said Sunday.

    The man, named Steve Stephens, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Cleveland Police Department statement. He is driving a white- or cream-colored SUV and wearing a dark, striped polo shirt.

    The homicide that's been confirmed took place at 635 E. 93, police said.

    Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices