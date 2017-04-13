Woodbridge Teen Has Been Missing for 2 Days, Police Say

Prince William County police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Kristion Antonio Soto was last seen at his home on the 13800 block of Redford Lance in Woodbridge on April 11 at 11:30 p.m. His family reported him missing the next night.

Police believe Soto left his home on his own, but he may be in need of assistance.

Soto is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Both of his ears are also pierced.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red Northface test, ripped blue jeans and red and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Soto's whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.