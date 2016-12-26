Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree in Laurel

One woman was killed and another person was injured when a car struck a tree in Laurel, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

Police said Sunya Smith, 58, of Baltimore, was killed when a car she was in struck a tree in the 7400 block of Summerwind Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The driver inside the car was injured.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, both occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. Smith, a passenger in the car, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where she died.

The other person was taken to the Prince George’s Hospital. Their condition and identity is not known.