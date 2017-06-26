Woman, 58, Reported Missing in Fairfax County | NBC4 Washington
Woman, 58, Reported Missing in Fairfax County

    Fairfax County police area searching for a 58-year-old woman who disappeared Sunday night. 

    Linda Kay Reyle was last seen at 7 p.m. at her home in the area of Pommeroy Drive in Fairfax. 

    Police say Reyle suffers from mental illness. 

    A police helicopter searched for her, but she has not been located. 

    Reyle is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue/green shirt, turquoise pants and sandals. 

    Anyone with information about Reyle's whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.


