Woman, 58, Reported Missing in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police area searching for a 58-year-old woman who disappeared Sunday night.
Linda Kay Reyle was last seen at 7 p.m. at her home in the area of Pommeroy Drive in Fairfax.
Police say Reyle suffers from mental illness.
A police helicopter searched for her, but she has not been located.
Reyle is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue/green shirt, turquoise pants and sandals.
Anyone with information about Reyle's whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.
Published 1 minute ago