Virginia Woman Convicted in Death of Elderly Husband | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x

Covering Northern Virginia

Julie Carey, David Culver and the News4 team covering where you live

Virginia Woman Convicted in Death of Elderly Husband

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Washington

    A Virginia woman was found guilty of murder in the death of her elderly husband.

    Paula Thompson-Marshall shot and killed 75-year-old Rolf Thompson Oct. 5 in their home near Alexandria's Old Town neighborhood.

    Top News: Russian Rocket Carries US Astronaut to Space

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    Thompson-Marshall was 47 years old at the time.

    Officers received a report of a shooting about 10:45 a.m. and found Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house in the 1100 block of Duke Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about 11:30 a.m.

    Neighbors said Marshall had been ill and had been in and out of the hospital.

    She was also convicted of using a firearm while committing murder.

    The jury is deliberating a sentence.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices