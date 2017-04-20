Virginia Woman Convicted in Death of Elderly Husband

A Virginia woman was found guilty of murder in the death of her elderly husband.

Paula Thompson-Marshall shot and killed 75-year-old Rolf Thompson Oct. 5 in their home near Alexandria's Old Town neighborhood.

Thompson-Marshall was 47 years old at the time.

Officers received a report of a shooting about 10:45 a.m. and found Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house in the 1100 block of Duke Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about 11:30 a.m.

Neighbors said Marshall had been ill and had been in and out of the hospital.

She was also convicted of using a firearm while committing murder.

The jury is deliberating a sentence.