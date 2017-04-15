An Amber Alert issued in Virginia has been cancelled after the missing child was found safe.

Police in Portsmouth, Virginia, were searching for two children who were believed to be in extreme danger. Dominique Jarvis, 5, and Messiah Jones-Jarvis, 1, were found safe and unharmed, but the mother has still not been located.

Police are looking for Asia Dominque Jarvis. She is described as a black woman, 24, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Originally, authorities thought she was in a black Jeep. However, they later said she was not in the Jeep and are unsure if she is in another vehicle.