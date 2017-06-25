A man killed in a crash on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop in Fairfax County, Virginia, was a beloved coach, police and school officials say.

Leonard Schultz, 52, was hit by a box truck that drifted into the median area at the at the split of westbound I-495 and I-95 South/I-495/I-395 North in Springfield, Virginia State Police said.

Schultz and his nephew, 24-year-old Albert Schutlz, were trying to make sure a boat was secured to the back of a pickup truck when the box truck struck the boat and Leonard. Albert Schultz was also struck during the impact of the crash.

Albert Schultz was in critical condition.

Leonard Schultz was Albert Schultz's uncle, state police said.

The box truck driver, Carlos Alberto Garcia, 42, was charged with reckless driving. He was not injured.

Leonard Schultz, was a special education teacher at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia. He was also the high school's varsity football coach, a Fairfax County Public Schools spokesman said.



Below is Hood's full letter to the James Madison High School community:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the news that our varsity football coach, Lenny Schultz, died yesterday in a traffic accident. As a central figure in our school and the entire community, we understand that many will be affected in some way by this tragedy. It's important to deal openly with the subject and comfort each other. Parents, we recommend that you fully discuss the subject of Mr. Schultz's death with your teen and expect a wide range of emotions.

"As a special education teacher and our football coach, Mr. Schultz was known to be a kind, compassionate and thoughtful person. His friendship, guidance, and leadership will be greatly missed. An educator for more than two decades, Mr. Schultz was thoroughly devoted to the Madison High School community. Those who knew Mr. Schultz understood him to be a person of integrity whose life and dedication to his students, staff and community were an inspiration to all of us. I know I speak for our faculty and students, as well as myself, when I tell you that Mr. Schultz's death has left a void that can never be entirely filled. We were privileged to know and work with him.

"Beginning tomorrow, counselors and members of a FCPS crisis response team will be available to meet with any students and staff who need support in dealing with this news. We are taking every step we can to be responsive to the needs of our students and their families. Keep us informed if there are ways we can support you. Administrators, coaches and counselors will also be meeting today with members of the football team to discuss the situation and provide support and guidance.

"We all share in the Schultz family’s loss and grief. Thank you for your support and understanding."