Amid sweeping sanctions in response to election-related hacking, President Barack Obama and federal officials are shutting down a Russian-owned compound on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
A State Department official confirmed that one of two Russian compounds the U.S. will shut down is in Centreville, Maryland.
Live video shot from Chopper4 Thursday afternoon shows multiple unmarked cars on the perimeter of the property. Officials appeared to set up an antenna and lights at each entrance.
Obama gave Russia 72 hours to leave the property.
The Soviet government bought the 45-acre property in 1972.
The second compound U.S. officials ordered Russia to vacate is in Long Island, New York.
On Thursday, Obama kicked 35 Russian officials out of the country and sanctioned Russian intelligence services and their top officials.
"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," he said in a statement released as he traveled in Hawaii. He added: "Such activities have consequences."
Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more details on this developing story.