Toddler Drowns in Loudoun County Pond After Strong Storms

Northern Virginia bureau chief Julie Carey reports on a child drowned in a pond in South Riding, Virginia.

After powerful storms tore through Northern Virginia Thursday afternoon, parents found that their young son had drowned in a pond.

A 3 1/2-year-old boy died after he was found facedown in a pond near his family's townhouse in South Riding, Virginia, officials and neighbors said.

The child, who was not identified immediately, slipped out of the house as his mother went to retrieve a garbage can that had blown away during the storm, neighbors told News4.

When the family discovered the boy was missing, they began searching for him. A neighbor joined in the effort. He and the boy's father found the little boy facedown in the shallow water about 2:15 p.m.

"The father pulled the boy out of the water," neighbor Sasi Gopinadam said. "The boy was lying on the ground, and they were trying to do the CPR by pressing 30 times on the chest."

Another neighbor called 911, and the dispatcher gave instructions to try to save the child.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, but it was too late. The child was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said he is survived by a twin sister.

"It's a very sad day," Gopinadam said.

