Suspect Strikes Police Cruisers, Vehicles in DC and Maryland

D.C. police are searching for a man they say struck unmarked police cruisers and cars in the District and Prince George's County, Maryland.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a "drug suspect" struck an unmarked D.C. police cruiser and several parked cars in the 3900 block of Blaine Street NE, police said.

The driver kept going for about four miles to the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Sheriff Road in Prince George's County, where police said the suspect hit two more unmarked D.C. police cruisers and several other cars.

At that point, the suspect ran from his car and Prince George's County officers chased him. The suspect remains at large.

Some people inside the struck cars were injured, police said. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

