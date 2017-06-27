Some Metro Customers to Get Refund After Fare Error

You may see some extra money on your SmarTrip card this summer.

Metro says a technical error caused some riders to be under or overcharged for their fare for years. If you were overcharged, you may get a refund.

The error affected fewer than 5 percent of rail trips, and Metro says most of the incorrect fares were off plus or minus 5 cents.

The discrepancies caused the transit agency to lose about $124,000 over the course of a year.

Any customer who was overcharged more than $2 between 2015 and 2017 will received an automatic credit on their registered SmarTrip card this summer.



