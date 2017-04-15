Silver Alert Issued for Missing Virginia Woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Virginia woman who went missing Friday evening.

The Arlington County, Virginia, Police Department is looking for Olga Ann Price, 84, who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 in the 1900 block of North Randolph Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

Price is described as a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she is known to frequently be wearing a gold wedding ring, gold necklace and a red Washington Capitals baseball cap.

Her car is also missing. It is a 2003 Toyota Camry, beige in color, and has a Virginia license plate JGR-5815.