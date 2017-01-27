Three people have been found dead inside a home in McLean, Virginia, and police are investigating the deaths as "suspicious."

The bodies were found Friday in a house on the 1300 block of Windy Hill Road.

A family member contacted the residents and visited the house when he or she was unable to make contact, a Fairfax County police representative said.

The family member saw a body through a window of the home and called for help.

Police responded and discovered the bodies.

Information was not released immediately on the names of the dead. Police said they were working to contact next of kin.

Neighbors said they believed a woman with children lived in the home.

Police said the incident, which occurred on a wooded street in an affluent neighborhood, is "not believed to be random or a threat to the public."

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.