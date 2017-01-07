Officers Fatally Shoot Man Suspected of Breaking Into Estranged Wife's Maryland Home: Police | NBC4 Washington
Officers Fatally Shoot Man Suspected of Breaking Into Estranged Wife's Maryland Home: Police

By Matthew Stabley

    Howard County Police shot and killed a man suspected of violating his estranged wife’s protective order in Elkridge, Maryland, Saturday morning.

    Before 9 a.m., a woman called 911 to report her estranged husband was breaking into her home and she believed he was on PCP, police said. She was screaming for help, dispatchers said, then she dropped the phone.

    Officers found the rear glass door of the home shattered, police said. When they entered, a man confronted them, choking one officer and struggling with two others until he was shot, police said.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified him as 41-year-old William Tucker Mathis.

    The woman and her three small children were not hurt, police said.

    Two officers went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

    Published at 2:24 PM EST on Jan 7, 2017 | Updated at 7:03 PM EST on Jan 7, 2017
