Maryland Elementary School Bans Redskins Gear

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Washington Redskins helmets on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 23, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An elementary school in North Bethesda told parents that their children are banned from wearing Redskins gear to campus.

"We cannot continue to allow children or staff members—however well intentioned—to wear clothing that disparages a race of people," Neal M. Brown, the head of Green Acres School, wrote in a statement.

Brown said the term Redskins is a "racial slur" and the team’s logo is "racially demeaning."

The private elementary school asked parents to refrain from sending their children to school in any clothing showing the Redskins logo or name.

The decision was made with input from staff, students and parents, Brown wrote.

However, he acknowledged the popularity of the football team.

"The local football team has been around a long time and has experienced great successes; loyalty to this beloved team and passion for the game of football are understandably strong," Brown wrote. "Clearly, there is nothing wrong with rooting for one’s team."

The administration ultimately decided the "need to be respectful and truly inclusive outweighs our need to support individual expression in this case."

Another school, Sidwell Friends, also banned students from wearing Redskins-themed clothing, WTOP reported.

