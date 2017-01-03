Man Thought He Was Being Pursued; Hits Several Cars in NE DC

A man who thought he was being pursued by police hit more than a dozen cars before crashing into a light pole in Northeast Washington.

Investigators say the man was not being pursued, but when he saw officers in the area of H Street NE, he began driving erratically. The suspect struck several cars along the 1700 block of H Street NE.

A Prince George's County police cruiser in the area for an unrelated investigation was also struck.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on Benning Road NE after he crashed into a light pole.

Police do not know whether the SUV the man was driving was stolen.