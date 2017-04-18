A man was critically injured when part of a large tree fell on top of him near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at the corner of Independence Avenue and First Street SE at 9:15 a.m. Police say part of a large tree collapsed and fell on the victim.

The man was pulled from beneath the tree and transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for U.S. Capitol Police said.

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue and First Street will be closed until further notice.

