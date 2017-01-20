A group of marijuana legalization supporters gave out thousands of joints during Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.

The organizer of the giveaway, Adam Eidinger, estimates almost 8,000 joints were given out, WTOP's Neal Augenstein reported.

Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ distrubuted the marijuana in the area between Dupont Circle and Massachusetts Ave. The line for free cannibas streteched nearly a half-mile, Augenstein said.

Organizers began handing out joints at 8 a.m. Individuals who recieved joints then walked to the National Mall to light up. They were scheudled to spark their joints exactly four minutes and 20 seconds before Trump was inaugurated.

DCMJ organized the event to push for the federal legalization of marijuana.

Marijuana advocates are uncertain of what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama will take concerning marijuana legalization, but Sessions has previously spoken against it.

All recipients of cannabis at the DCMJ "pot-luck" were verified to be at least 21 years old.