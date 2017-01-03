Ivanka Trump Moving to DC's Kalorama Neighborhood

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are moving into the same neighborhood where the current first family reportedly plans to live while Sasha Obama finishes high school in Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump completed a deal for a house in Kalorama in northwest D.C., Washington Fine Properties Executive Vice President William F.X. Moody confirmed to News4.

"It's so close to downtown, and it's about as tony as a neighborhood gets," said Moody, whose company represented both the seller and the buyer.

Moody said he was unable to confirm the address, but multiple real-estate sources told Washingtonian Trump and Kushner are moving to a house in the 2400 block of Tracy Place, which sold for $5.5 million Dec. 22.

Moody did not comment on the price or whether Trump and Kushner bought the house or will rent from a recent buyer.

Washington Fine Properties also was on both sides of a recent transaction for Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's nomination for secretary of the Department of the Treasury, Moody said.