About 30 fire units have responded to a major fire at the Fairfax County Recycling and Disposal Center in Lorton, Virginia, fire officials say.

The 2-alarm fire started at the complex at 9898 Furnace Rd. about 9 p.m., according to the Fairfax County Fire Department.

Video from Chopper4 shows a growing fire tearing through the roof of the industrial building and dozens of fire trucks nearby.

No injuries have been reported.

The Fort Belvoir Fire Department is also assisting in fighting the fire.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more updates on this developing story.