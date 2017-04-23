Fire Breaks Out at Fort Washington Apartment Building

A fire has broken out at an apartment building in Fort Washington, Maryland. News4's Derrick Ward is live on the scene.

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Fort Washington, Maryland, leaving people crying for help on upper floors.

"Two women were at the window, and smoke was just going, and they were just screaming and screaming for help," neighbor Karen Craig said.

At least one person was trapped on an upper floor, a spokesman for the Prince George's County fire department said.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the 2500 block of Corning Avenue near Glen Rock Avenue. Officials received multiple panicked 911 calls about the fire about 8:30 a.m.

Dramatic video footage shows flames leaping from the roof.

Information was not released immediately on whether anyone was injured.

Firefighters are still working to put out flames that completely gutted one apartment. That home was completely gutted by the flames. Residents stood nearby in their pajamas.

Information on the possible cause of the blaze was not released immediately.

