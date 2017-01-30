The man accused of sexually abusing children inside an elementary school in Prince George's County, Maryland, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges, the News4 I-Team has learned. Scott MacFarlane reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

A former school aide in Prince George's County, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing at least 11 children inside his school.

Deonte Carraway entered guilty pleas to 15 federal charges of sexually abusing children. The plea came during a proceeding at the U.S. District Courthouse in Greenbelt.

Carraway, a former aide at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden, had been charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography.

The case, which rocked the elementary school and wider Prince George's communities, involved minors ranging in age from 9 to 13 years old.

In court filings, investigators said Carraway sexually assaulted some of the victims.

Carraway was arrested in February of 2016 after the uncle of a 9-year-old boy saw a nude image on the child's phone, police said. Investigators then linked the aide to other victims in the case.

Last year, Carraway was also indicted in Prince George’s County Court on 270 local criminal charges of sex abuse of a minor, sex offenses and child pornography. He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers argued that the court should suppress some of the defendant's statements because they may have been "involuntary." His attorneys said Carraway "exhibited significant cognitive deficits, with a full scale IQ of 63, which placed his overall intellectual functioning in the deficient range."