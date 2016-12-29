D.C. police believe this SUV, seen in a screen grab from surveillance video, struck and killed a woman Tuesday.

Have you seen the large, dark SUV that left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a deaf woman Tuesday?

D.C. Police released new video of the SUV on Thursday. They say this is the car that struck Jacqueline Cole, 54, on 14th Street NW, then sped off.

The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. on the 3500 block of 14th Street NW, about a half-mile north of the Columbia Heights Metro station, police said.

Cole was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a dark-colored SUV traveling north, police said. Witnesses told News4 she was dragged by the vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

Cole was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbors say the women they knew as "Jackie" or "Miss Cole" communicated with them by signing and writing.

For years, Cole lived just a block from where she was hit. She often walked early in the morning to get a newspaper and a cup of coffee.

"Everyone knew her," neighbor Sharon Sneed said. "She was always smiling when I saw her."

The SUV may have a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information for police is asked to call 202-727-9099. Information can be sent anonymously by sending a text message to 50411.

Members of the police department's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Liaison Unit are assisting investigators. Any member of the deaf or hard of hearing community may contact the unit at 202-553-7874.