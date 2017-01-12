DC Gym to Host 'Sleepover' for Women's Marchers

City Fitness in Cleveland Park is allowing some people participating in the Women's March on Washington to have a "sleepover" the night before the march.

A Washington, D.C. gym is preparing to open its doors to some of the hundreds of thousands of women expected to march in protest of President-elect Donald Trump the day after his inauguration.

City Fitness Gym in Cleveland Park is hosting a "sleepover" the night of Friday, Jan. 20 -- the night before the big march.

City Fitness to Host 'Sleepover' for Women's March Participants

Finding a hotel room in Washington next week may be tough, but if you're in town for the Women's March on Washington, you could crash at a local gym. News4's Jackie Bensen tells us the sleeping bags are provided. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Co-owner Dega Schembri said she got the idea to host the women after a client mentioned she was going to have six people sleep in her one bedroom apartment.

"We're going to provide all of the sleeping bags, the pillows. We're going to provide, hopefully, some light refreshments....water...the SmarTrip card," Schembri said.

Women's marchers staying at the gym will pay the cost of the gym's usual drop-in fee, Schembri said.

Airbnb's website said Thursday night that only about 10 percent of its D.C. listings were still available for inauguration weekend.

"We will feel the hotel rooms being sold out and Airbnbs and people on people’s couches from all around the country coming in, and friends and family and sisters-in-law and friends from college. It’s going to be different," said Jim Dinegar, the head of the Washington Board of Trade.

Officials said there are currently three times more charter buses expected to come to D.C. for the women's march on Saturday than for Inauguration Day.