A girl stabbed a boy at a school in Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The daughter of a diplomat stabbed the 13-year-old boy twice in the shoulder with scissors in Georgetown at the British International School of Washington at 2001 Wisconsin Ave. NW just before 1 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to Children's National Medical Center. He was conscious and alert and is expected to be OK.

The girl was detained, but as the daughter of a diplomat, she will not be prosecuted, police said.

"The suspect has been identified, however, because of her diplomatic status, there's going to be no arrest at this time," MPD Inspector Mike Coligan said. "Any questions regarding the diplomatic status can be referred to the State Department."



There's no word on a motive.