Ruth's Chris Steak House at the Crystal City Shops in Arlington, Virginia.

A man's body has been found inside a bathroom at a Ruth's Chris Steak House in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

About 2 p.m. Monday, a cleaning crew went into the men's bathroom at the restaurant and found the man, according to Arlington County police.

The restaurant at 2231 Crystal Drive was not open at the time, but had been open Sunday night, police said.

The man was not an employee at the steak house and police said they do not suspect any foul play.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more on this developing story.