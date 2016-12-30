The bars at Cafe Milano, Madam's Organ and the Hard Rock Cafe all have permission from D.C. to stay open late during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration week -- but the bar and restaurant in the Trump International Hotel do not.

The Trump hotel did not apply for approval from the D.C. liquor board to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during the inaugural festivities, hotel spokeswoman Patricia Tang told News4.

The legal last call at BLT Prime by David Burke, the Benjamin Bar & Lounge and any events at the hotel will be 1:30 a.m., with service ending at 2 a.m.

Forty-four bars and restaurants in D.C. received approval from the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. and stay open 24 hours a day from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22.

The list includes Old Ebbitt Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown and the National Republican Club of Capitol Hill.

Go here to see the full list of bars that will stay open late during inauguration week.

Trump, who had a brother who died as an alcoholic at age 43, does not drink alcohol, The New York Times has reported.