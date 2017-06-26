Interactive: How to Prevent Drowning Tragedies This Summer

Getty Images File photo

As temperatures climb each summer, the number of drowning deaths does as well.

Earlier this month, a 2-year-old boy wandered into a lake in Montgomery Village, Maryland, and died.

On Sunday, 2-year-old twins went into a pool in Sterling, Virginia. The little girl died at a hospital. Her brother was in critical condition.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has tips on how you can help prevent a tragedy.

Explore the interactive graphic below for pool tips.



For more information, see CPSC's website.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children age 1 to 4.

Starting swimming lessons early can be critical.

Adults should always be present when children are around a pool. In 69 percent of drownings, children were not expected to be in or near a pool.

If your child goes missing, the first place to check should always be the pool. Every second count.

The CPSC's Pool Safely campaign offers additional tips on how to make sure your family stays safe poolside.