Interactive: How to Prevent Drowning Tragedies This Summer

By Allison Pecorin

    As temperatures climb each summer, the number of drowning deaths does as well. 

    Earlier this month, a 2-year-old boy wandered into a lake in Montgomery Village, Maryland, and died.

    On Sunday, 2-year-old twins went into a pool in Sterling, Virginia. The little girl died at a hospital. Her brother was in critical condition.

    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has tips on how you can help prevent a tragedy. 

    Explore the interactive graphic below for pool tips. 


    For more information, see CPSC's website

    Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children age 1 to 4. 

    Starting swimming lessons early can be critical.

    Adults should always be present when children are around a pool. In 69 percent of drownings, children were not expected to be in or near a pool.

    If your child goes missing, the first place to check should always be the pool. Every second count. 

    The CPSC's Pool Safely campaign offers additional tips on how to make sure your family stays safe poolside. 

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago
