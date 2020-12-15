Wednesday's Wintry Blast to Hit DC With Snow, Over 8 Inches Possible North and West

Wednesday could bring the D.C. region the most significant snowfall in almost two years.

On Tuesday, it will be cold but sunny, giving you the chance to run errands or weather treat sidewalks and driveways before snow arrives. Morning temperatures will be near to below freezing, then highs get near 40°, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

A winter storm warning and a winter storm watch impact parts of Maryland and Virginia that are north and west of D.C., the National Weather Service says. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT for WEDNESDAY: Winter storm WARNINGS (in pink) have been issued. Areas in the warning area are likely to get well over 8" of snow with local amounts over 12"! Areas East & South of I-95 will be almost all rain. Ugly rain/snow mix for areas in between. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dXYAZGNXFD — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 15, 2020

A winter storm warning is set to be active from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday in counties including Frederick, Maryland, Loudoun and Carroll.

A winter storm watch will be in effect Wednesday morning until late at night for parts of Fairfax, Fauquier, Montgomery and Prince William counties and the cities Fairfax, Manassas, Manassas Park and Culpeper, the National Weather Service says.

This winter storm has the potential to dump inches of snow along with rain, with the first flakes or drops expected to arrive around daybreak Wednesday. The precipitation is set to ramp up by midday.

Here's the latest snowfall map. The gradient of a lot of snow and nothing looks to be pretty impressive just north and west of Washington. pic.twitter.com/c7A4oS8NBA — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) December 15, 2020

How much snow your neighborhood gets depends on where the snow-rain line falls. D.C.'s metro area is one of the trickiest parts of the forecast, Bell says.

Areas inside the Beltway are likely to see 3 inches of snow or less.

The southern and eastern suburbs around Waldorf, Upper Marlboro and Bowie will get mostly rain with enough wet, slushy snow to whiten the ground.

The northern and western suburbs including Gaithersburg, Fairfax and Manassas could see as much as 4-6 inches of snow.

Upper Loudoun County, much of the Shenandoah Valley and northern Maryland are in line to get all snow, with 8-12 inches possible.

An all-rain event is likely in Southern Maryland, the Northern Neck and the Eastern Shore.

Wednesday could bring the most snow we've seen in two years, and road crews are gearing up for the wintry blast. Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports from Falls Church on storm preparations.

This system exits the area early Thursday morning with blustery winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s on Thursday. The weekend is looking dry and cold with highs in the 40s.

