Weather Alert: Winter Storm to Dump Inches of Snow, Sleet, Rain in DC Area

Wednesday could bring the D.C. region its most significant snowfall in almost two years.

This winter storm will bring some snow to parts of the D.C. area starting around 10 or 11 a.m. A wide range of snow totals are expected: Eight to 16 inches are possible far north and west while areas south and east of D.C. may see enough rain to cause floods.

"It's a big storm no matter what," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday in D.C. and parts of the region including Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Montgomery counties. Residents should expect mixed precipitation and total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, the National Weather Service said. Beware of slippery road conditions.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday in parts of Maryland and Virginia, including Winchester; Fauquier, Loudoun, Frederick, Washington and Rappahannock counties, and upper Montgomery County.

WEATHER ALERT: WINTER STORM ARRIVES TODAY. A wide range of snow totals. From nothing to well over a foot!. The snow will mix with and even change over to rain the closer to DC and the I-95 corridor. Join me on News4Today with the latest watches, warnings and impacts. pic.twitter.com/Xl93Tew9rV — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 16, 2020

For areas east of Interstate 95, while a snowflake will be hard to come by, heavy rain will not. After Monday’s rain and another 1-2” in the forecast Wednesday, flooding is possible. A flood watch goes into effect at 4 p.m. for Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

Around the D.C. metro area, snow is set to turn to a wintry mix then all-rain, potentially causing flooding. A flood watch is set from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning in D.C.; Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Churchand Prince William in Virginia and Charles, southeast Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's counties in Maryland.

Go here to see all weather alerts.

School Closures and Cancelations

Some school districts decided to cancel classes Wednesday and your commute may also be impacted by cancelations.

There will be no Brunswick line MARC trains. VRE trains will run on an "S" schedule.

Fauquier County Public Schools will cancel classes Wednesday. Teachers may post optional learning resources online. All school buildings and offices will be closed.

Crews across the region are getting the roads ready for winter weather. Shomari Stone reports for News4 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Loudoun County Public Schools and administrative offices also will be closed. All distance learning will be canceled.

Public schools in Prince William, Culpeper and Shenandoah counties and the City of Winchester will be closed as well.

Public schools in Alexandria, Arlington, Anne Arundel, Frederick County, Montgomery County and Stafford County will have virtual learning only.

Go here to see a running list of school closures and cancelations.

The rain-snow line is often a tricky part of winter storm forecasting. It often sets up along the Interstate 95 corridor. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains why that happens.

Depending on where the rain-snow line falls, your neighborhood could become a winter wonderland, a soggy and slushy mess or something in between, Storm Team4 says.

D.C.'s metro area is one of the trickiest parts of the forecast because it's right along that rain-snow line, Storm Team4 says.

Here's the latest snowfall map. The gradient of a lot of snow and nothing looks to be pretty impressive just north and west of Washington. pic.twitter.com/c7A4oS8NBA — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) December 15, 2020

The farther you go north and west of I-95, the more this precipitation will fall as snow — and lots of it.

The Blue Ridge, Shenandoah Valley, Eastern West Virginia and Northern Maryland will get between 8-16 inches before snow ends around daybreak Thursday.

Locations from Manassas to Dulles to Poolesville to Gaithersburg can expect snow amounts in the 3-6 inch range along with periods of rain.

Areas inside and near the Beltway will get generally 1-3 inches with lots of rain in the mix. Periods of sleet and an "ugly mix" of rain and snow are possible between 3-11 p.m., Storm Team4 says.

Southern and eastern areas aren’t in the path for snow, but the amount of rain expected to fall could cause flooding.

The southern and eastern suburbs around Waldorf, Upper Marlboro and Bowie will get mostly rain and wind will be a factor too with winds gusting 30-45 mph. We could see a few trees down and power outages as well.

Even areas that won't get snow are in line for impactful weather.

"It's a big storm no matter what," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Expect a blustery and raw day with wind chills in the teens then 20s.

Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss has details on the winter storm preparations.

An all-rain event is likely in Southern Maryland, the Northern Neck and the Eastern Shore.

This system exits the area early Thursday morning, but prepare for potential lingering effects on the roads with blustery winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s on Thursday.

The weekend is looking dry and cold, with highs in the 40s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast

Wednesday could bring the most snow we've seen in two years, and road crews are gearing up for the wintry blast. Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports from Falls Church on storm preparations.