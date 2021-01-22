Wintry Mix Possible Monday in DC Area

A wintry mix is headed toward the D.C. area and forecast to push into the region Monday morning, which could bring 2021’s first noteworthy snow and ice.

North and west of D.C. are in line for the wintry mix with some snowflakes and raindrops, but all rain is more likely to the south and east, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

However, this is subject to change as details become clearer over the weekend. Storm Team4 will continue tracking this system as the forecast evolves.

Bundle up when you get outside over the weekend: It will be sunny, but cold.

On Friday, wind chills will be in the 30s to near 40° degrees.

Saturday will be the coldest day with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend, with lighter wind and temps around 40 °.

The latest models suggest the wintry mix may hold off until after the morning commute, but timing could change.

Once it arrives, Storm Team4 says the wintry mix could last a full 24 hours until Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

Neighborhoods spared from ice and snow on Monday are still likely to get rain through the day alongside temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast