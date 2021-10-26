Strong, gusty winds are set to roar through the Washington, D.C., area on Tuesday, and a wind advisory has been issued.

Monday’s heavy-duty rain is gone but some areas are still dealing with high water and downed trees after storms dropped 1.5 to 2.5 inches at local airports.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert day Tuesday due to lingering storm impacts in the morning and forceful winds in the afternoon.

Powerful winds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph are the biggest weather concern. Those gusts could bring down large limbs and power lines, Storm Team4 says.

A wind advisory is set from noon to midnight in much of the D.C. area, including Northern Virginia and much of Maryland. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

A strong low pressure system offshore will bring strong winds across much of the area today. A Wind Advisory has been issued along/west of the Blue Ridge and along/north of the I-66 corridor from noon today until midnight Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/m2Jgkxa8mX — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 26, 2021

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool: Highs will only reach the low 60s. A few fast-moving rain showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Breezy, blustery conditions are set to persist into Wednesday, but the skies are expected to have more sunshine and no rain.

Clouds will return Thursday afternoon and showers could return after sunset.

As Halloween approaches, the weekend forecast has tricks and treats.

Bring an umbrella out on Friday and be ready for another 1 to 2 inches of rain. There's an 80% chance of rain, and it could be heavy at times.

Heavy rain is forecast to taper to occasional showers by Friday evening.

Clouds and showers will hang around well into Saturday afternoon before the sun makes a return for Halloween on Sunday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.