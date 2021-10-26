storm team4

Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Issued as DC Area Braces for Powerful Gusts

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert day Tuesday due to lingering storm impacts in the morning and a wind advisory taking effect at noon.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Strong, gusty winds are set to roar through the Washington, D.C., area on Tuesday, and a wind advisory has been issued.

Monday’s heavy-duty rain is gone but some areas are still dealing with high water and downed trees after storms dropped 1.5 to 2.5 inches at local airports.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert day Tuesday due to lingering storm impacts in the morning and forceful winds in the afternoon.

Powerful winds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph are the biggest weather concern. Those gusts could bring down large limbs and power lines, Storm Team4 says.

A wind advisory is set from noon to midnight in much of the D.C. area, including Northern Virginia and much of Maryland. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool: Highs will only reach the low 60s. A few fast-moving rain showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Breezy, blustery conditions are set to persist into Wednesday, but the skies are expected to have more sunshine and no rain.

Clouds will return Thursday afternoon and showers could return after sunset.

As Halloween approaches, the weekend forecast has tricks and treats.

Bring an umbrella out on Friday and be ready for another 1 to 2 inches of rain. There's an 80% chance of rain, and it could be heavy at times.

Heavy rain is forecast to taper to occasional showers by Friday evening.

Clouds and showers will hang around well into Saturday afternoon before the sun makes a return for Halloween on Sunday.

