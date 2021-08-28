severe thunderstorm warning

Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings in Effect for Virginia, Maryland Counties

"The main hazards are damaging wind gusts and instances of flash flooding," the National Weather Service said

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several Virginia counties and one Maryland county Saturday as storms made their way toward the Interstate 95 corridor south of D.C. 

A flash flood warning was issued for Fauquier County until 9:45 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Loudoun, Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Stafford counties and the city of Manassas in Virginia.

In Maryland, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Montgomery County.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and thunderstorms were expected to form "mainly near and west of US-15" Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storm Team4's Doug Kammerer urged residents west of I-95 to keep a look out.

"The main hazards are damaging wind gusts and instances of flash flooding," the NWS said.

