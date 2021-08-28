Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings in Effect for Virginia, Maryland Counties

A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several Virginia counties and one Maryland county Saturday as storms made their way toward the Interstate 95 corridor south of D.C.

A flash flood warning was issued for Fauquier County until 9:45 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Loudoun, Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Stafford counties and the city of Manassas in Virginia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In Maryland, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Montgomery County.

Lots of strong storms with a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings closer to I81 and moving East. Heads up West of I95 — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) August 28, 2021

To see all weather alerts, go here.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and thunderstorms were expected to form "mainly near and west of US-15" Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storm Team4's Doug Kammerer urged residents west of I-95 to keep a look out.

"The main hazards are damaging wind gusts and instances of flash flooding," the NWS said.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.